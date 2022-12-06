Theme
Firefighters gather near tank cars as they work to extinguish a fire at an oil depot in the Budyonnovsky district of Donetsk, Ukraine, in this handout image released by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's emergencies ministry July 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

A drone attack on an airfield in Russia's Kursk region set fire to an oil storage tank, a local governor said on Tuesday.

“There were no casualties. The fire is localized. All emergency services working at the site,” Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports. The region borders Ukraine.

