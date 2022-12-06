France’s Macron downplays controversy over Russia security comments
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday pushed back against criticism of his remarks that Russia would one day need to be assured of its own security from Western actions.
Macron was replying to disapproval from Kyiv and some eastern European countries, which accused him of being too lenient or making too many overtures towards Moscow in comments on Saturday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“I think we should not... try to create controversy where there is none,” the French leader said on his arrival at an EU-Balkans summit in Tirana.
In comments on Saturday, Macron noted that it would be necessary to provide “guarantees for its own security to Russia, the day it returns to the table” of negotiations.
“One of the essential points is the fear that NATO will be at its door, and the deployment of weapons that can threaten Russia,” he said on the French channel TF1.
These statements had provoked criticism.
“Someone wants to provide security guarantees to a terrorist and murderous state?,” the secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defense council, Oleksiy Danilov, said on social media.
For Polish deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz, Macron was “making a mistake” with his statements, and the West should stick to a policy of isolating Moscow.
Ending the Ukrainian conflict will be done by offering security guarantees for Ukraine, the EU’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell said Monday, adding that as for Russia, “we will talk about it later.”
Read more:
Macron says new security architecture should give guarantees for Russia
Biden not planning to speak to Putin for now, G7 agrees oil price cap
Ukraine’s foreign minister says embassies received more ‘bloody packages’
-
Macron says new security architecture should give guarantees for RussiaThe West should consider how to address Russia’s need for security guarantees if President Vladimir Putin agrees to negotiations about ending the war ... World News
-
US, France present united front to hold Russia to account on UkraineThe presidents of the United States and France said they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine and the European Union reached ... World News
-
France tests ‘post-quantum’ encryption for diplomatic messages: MacronFrance’s embassy in Washington has sent the diplomatic service’s first message concealed using encryption designed to resist future quantum computers, ... World News
-
UK, France, Germany condemn Iran’s plans to expand nuclear programBritain, France and Germany on Tuesday condemned Iran’s plans to expand its nuclear program after the UN nuclear watchdog said Iran was enriching ... World News