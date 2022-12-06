Ukraine’s foreign minister says embassies received more ‘bloody packages’
Ukrainian embassies have received more “bloody packages,” Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding that the country’s embassies in Romania and Denmark received such parcels on Tuesday.
Over the past week, Ukrainian missions in several European countries have been sent packages containing animal eyes and coated in a pungent liquid. No one has claimed responsibility for sending the packages, more than nine months into Russia’s war in Ukraine.
