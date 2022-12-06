Theme
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is seen after a NATO foreign ministers meeting, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool
(File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine’s foreign minister says embassies received more ‘bloody packages’

Reuters
Ukrainian embassies have received more “bloody packages,” Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding that the country’s embassies in Romania and Denmark received such parcels on Tuesday.

Over the past week, Ukrainian missions in several European countries have been sent packages containing animal eyes and coated in a pungent liquid. No one has claimed responsibility for sending the packages, more than nine months into Russia’s war in Ukraine.

