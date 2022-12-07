Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this Saturday, Aug. 10, 2013 photo, a Pakistani Taliban militant looks at main road of Shawal in Pakistani tribal region of North Waziristan. Militants in Pakistan’s most populous province are said to be training for what they expect will be an ethnic-based civil war in neighboring Afghanistan after foreign forces withdraw. In the past two years the number of Punjab-based militants deploying to regions bordering on Afghanistan has tripled. While militants from Punjab province have long sought refuge and training in the tribal regions, they confined their hostility to Pakistan’s neighbor and foe, India. (AP Photo/Ishtiaq Mahsud)
In this Saturday, Aug. 10, 2013 photo, a Pakistani Taliban militant looks at main road of Shawal in Pakistani tribal region of North Waziristan. (File photo)
Afghanistan

Afghan Taliban carry out first public execution since takeover

AFP, Kabul
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An Afghan man convicted of murder was executed in public on Wednesday, the Taliban said, the first confirmation of such a sentence since the extremists returned to power.

“The supreme court was instructed to implement this order of qisas in a public gathering of compatriots,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement, referring to the “eye for an eye” justice in their interpretation of Islamic law.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last month Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered judges to fully enforce aspects of Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the amputation of limbs for thieves.

They have carried out several public floggings since then, but Wednesday’s execution in Farah -- capital of the province of the same name -- is the first the Taliban have acknowledged.

The statement named the executed man as Tajmir, son of Ghulam Sarwar, and said he was a resident of Anjil district in Herat province.

Read more:

Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign’ ISIS member for Pakistan embassy attack in Kabul

Gun ambush claimed by Pakistani Taliban kills three police officers in Pakistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size