Former US VP Pence reacts to Trump’s call to terminate US Constitution

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has reacted to Donald Trump’s call for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump made the claim over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he wrote. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Speaking on Tuesday, Pence said “I think anyone who serves in public office, anyone who aspires to serve in public office or serve again in public office, should make it clear that they will support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

“I think in these divided times, it’s important for leaders in both political parties to make it clear, whatever our differences, that we support the Constitution of the United States,” he said.

Trump, who is the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on January 6, 2021, faces escalating criminal investigations, including several that could lead to indictments.

They include the probe into classified documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, and ongoing state and federal inquiries related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

