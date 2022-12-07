Theme
Ready-for-combat Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems of the German forces Bundeswehr's anti-aircraft missile squadron 1 stand on the airfield of military airport during a media presentation in Schwesing, Germany, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Some units of the squadron are already on their way to Slovakia to reinforce NATO's eastern flank. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Poland will deploy German Patriot missiles on its territory

Reuters
Poland is preparing to deploy the German Patriot air defense system on its territory, after Berlin refused to place this system in Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter.

Germany last month offered Poland the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland. Polish Defense Minister later asked Germany to send the fire units to Ukraine instead.

“After talking to the German Defense Ministry, I was disappointed to accept the decision to reject Ukraine’s support. Deploying the Patriots to the western Ukraine would increase the security of Poles and Ukrainians,” Blaszczak tweeted on Tuesday evening.

“So we proceed to working arrangements for placing the launchers in Poland and connecting them to our command system,” added Blaszczak.

