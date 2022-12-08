France, Germany condemn Iran’s execution of protester

France and Germany on Thursday strongly condemned Iran’s first known execution over the protests that have shaken the regime since September.

“This execution comes on top of other serious and unacceptable violations,” French foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters, condemning in the “strongest terms” the execution earlier in the day by Iran of Mohsen Shekari, 23.

“The Iranian regime’s contempt for human life is boundless,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock tweeted after the hanging of Shekari following what she called a “perfidious summary trial.”

She added: “But the threat of execution will not suffocate the will for freedom.”

