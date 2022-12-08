Theme
This combination of file photos created on February 21, 2022 shows (L) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressing a press conference in Brussels on February 18, 2022 and (R) Russia's President Vladimir Putin attending a press conference in Moscow on February 18, 2022. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia nuclear threat reduced by international pressure: German Chancellor

AFP, Berlin
Published: Updated:
The risk of nuclear weapons being used in the Ukraine conflict has lessened thanks to international pressure on Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview published Thursday.

“One thing has changed for the time being: Russia has stopped threatening to use nuclear weapons. In response to the international community marking a red line,” Scholz said in the interview with Germany’s Funke media group.

Asked whether the threat of a nuclear escalation had been averted, Scholz replied: “For the time being, we have put a stop to it.”

The German leader lauded his recent visit to China as having contributed to the development.

“During my visit to Beijing, Chinese President Xi (Jinping) and I jointly expressed that nuclear weapons must not be used. Shortly afterwards, the G20 countries reaffirmed this position,” he said.

Scholz was also asked about controversial comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that it would be necessary to provide “guarantees for its own security to Russia, the day it returns to the table” of negotiations.

“The priority now is for Russia to end the war immediately and withdraw its troops,” he said.

“It is true that the question is then how we can achieve security for Europe. Of course we are ready to talk with Russia about arms control in Europe. We offered this before the war, and this position has not changed.”

Putin’s own menacing language, and the military stalemate, have raised fears Russia could resort to its nuclear arsenal to achieve a military breakthrough.

But speaking at a meeting of his human rights council on Wednesday, Putin suggested that Moscow would only use nuclear weapons in response to such an attack.

“When we are struck, we strike back,” he said, stressing that his country’s strategy was based on “so-called retaliatory strike” policy.


