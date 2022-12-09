Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attends an AKP group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) in Ankara on November 23, 2022. (AFP)
Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attends an AKP group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) in Ankara on November 23, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Turkey's Erdogan says he is set to speak to Putin, Zelenskyy

Reuters, Istanbul
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he will speak to Russia's Vladimir Putin on Sunday, and he will also speak to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in order to strengthen the UN-backed Black Sea grain deal.

Erdogan was making a speech at a conference in Istanbul, to which Zelenskyy also spoke by video link.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Developing

Read more:

Turkey plans talks with Russia to seek discount on gas imports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size