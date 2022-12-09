Turkey's Erdogan says he is set to speak to Putin, Zelenskyy
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he will speak to Russia's Vladimir Putin on Sunday, and he will also speak to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in order to strengthen the UN-backed Black Sea grain deal.
Erdogan was making a speech at a conference in Istanbul, to which Zelenskyy also spoke by video link.
Developing
