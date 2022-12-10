Theme
FILE - Two Russian soldiers patrol an administrative area at the Khersonvodokanal (water channel) in Kherson, Kherson region, south Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. In the southern city of Kherson, one of the first seized by Russia and a key target of an unfolding Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Ukrainian mayor tried to stand his ground. As Russians seized parts of eastern and southern Ukraine in the 8-month-old war, mayors, civilian administrators and others, including nuclear power plant workers, say they have been abducted, threatened or beaten to force their cooperation. (AP Photo, File)
Two Russian soldiers patrol an administrative area at the Khersonvodokanal (water channel) in Kherson, Kherson region, south Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. (AP)
Russian-installed Kherson official says to end hryvnia circulation in January

Reuters
The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine’s Kherson region said on Saturday that it had begun changing locally circulated Ukrainian hryvnia currency into Russian rubles, with hryvnia circulation in Moscow-controlled areas of the region to end on January 1.

In a video published on Telegram by the region’s Moscow-appointed administration, Andrei Peretonkin, head of the Russian central bank’s local branch, said: “For the sake of the convenience of residents and to allow for a smoother integration of the region into the Russian economic space, this week banks in Kherson region began currency exchange operations.”

Previously, the Russian-installed administration had said that both the ruble and hryvnia would be accepted in Kherson region.

Russian forces took control of most of Kherson region in the early days of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine, and declared it annexed to Russia in September after a referendum condemned by Ukraine and Western countries.

Less than two months later, Russian forces withdrew from Kherson city under pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive, while continuing to hold most of the region’s territory.

