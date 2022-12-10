Serbia to ask NATO to deploy Serb military, police in Kosovo: President
Serbia will ask NATO peacekeepers to let it deploy Serbian military and police in Kosovo, in line with the provisions of a UN Security Council resolution which ended a war there in 1999, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.
Vucic told a news conference in Belgrade that he would make the request in a letter to the commander of the NATO force KFOR, even though he was certain it would be rejected.
Vucic’s remarks came after a spate of incidents between Kosovo authorities and Serbs who constitute a majority in northern Kosovo.
