Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano alert level lowered to watch: USGS
Lava and volcanic gas emissions at Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, declined on Saturday, the US Geological Survey’s (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.
As a result, the Observatory downgraded the alert level for the volcano to a watch from the previous level of warning, with lava confined to a small area.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Under a watch alert level, an eruption is underway but poses limited hazards.
Mauna Loa began erupting in late November for the first time since 1984, ending its longest quiet period in recorded history.
The lava flow front in the Humu’ula Saddle region stagnated 1.9 miles (3.06 kilometers) from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road, and is no longer a threat, the Observatory said.
The behavior of the volcano suggests the eruption may end soon. However, an inflationary trend of Mauna Loa’s summit is accompanying the decreased activity, the Observatory said.
“There is a small possibility that the eruption could continue at very low eruptive rates,” it said.
Read more:
Hawaii Mauna Loa volcano, world’s largest, erupts for first time in decades
More people evacuated after eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Semeru
Volcanic eruption near Tonga is largest ever recorded
-
Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano alert raised to highest level: AgencyIndonesia’s Mount Semeru erupted Sunday spewing hot ash clouds a mile into the sky, prompting authorities to raise the volcano’s alert status to the ... World News
-
New Zealand raises alert level on giant Taupo volcanoNew Zealand scientists on Tuesday increased the alert level for the volcano below the country’s biggest lake, which caused the largest eruption on ... World News
-
Video: Volcano erupts near Iceland’s capital after days of earthquakesA volcano has erupted near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik after days of rising earthquake activity in the area, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) ... World News