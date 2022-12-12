Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The 2022 Christmas card of Britain's King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, taken during the Braemar Games September 3, 2022, is displayed in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House in London, Britain released on December 11, 2022. (Reuters)
The 2022 Christmas card of Britain's King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, taken during the Braemar Games September 3, 2022, is displayed in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House in London, Britain released on December 11, 2022. (Reuters)

King Charles releases photo for first Christmas card as monarch

Reuters, London 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Buckingham Palace on Sunday released the photograph for King Charles’ first Christmas card as monarch, a picture of the then-heir to the throne with his wife Camilla at the Braemar Games in Scotland.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Braemar Gathering is a celebration of traditional Scottish games, sports and dancing in Braemar, a village 60 miles west of Aberdeen, which neighbors the King’s Balmoral summer residence.

The photo, chosen by Charles and Camilla, was taken on September 3, shortly before he came to the throne. Queen Elizabeth, who missed the event for the first time in her 70-year reign this year, died less than a week later.

Read more:

Russian envoy says Britain’s royal family told to keep away from Russian embassy

UK economy rebounds from royal funeral hit, outlook remains bleak

British royals brace for release of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary series

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size