Russia’s McDonald’s alternative replacing Big Mac with ‘Big Hit’

Starved of Big Macs since McDonald’s Corp closed its Russian restaurants in March, Russians will from next year be treated to an alternative from the burger chain’s successor - the “Big Hit.”



Vkusno & tochka, or “Tasty & that’s it,” on Monday said the Big Hit would be available from February and a similar product to the McDonald’s Happy Meal would be making a comeback as “Kids’ Combo.”

McDonald’s closed its Russian restaurants soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, eventually selling to a local licensee, Alexander Govor, who unveiled the new brand in June.



CEO Oleg Paroev said Vkusno & tochka had now overcome all the supply chain issues it had faced, and was growing its share in a market traditionally dominated by foreign chains.



Since acquiring Russia’s McDonald’s restaurants, Govor has snapped up Finnish packaging company Huhtamaki’s Russian business and a logistics firm, set to be renamed “Logistics & that’s it.”



On Monday, he said Vkusno & tochka may try to find a partner to produce children’s toys for the Kids’ Combo, which are currently being launched with a free book, but that his M&A appetite had been satisfied for now.



Vkusno & tochka and meat producer Miratorg on Monday said they had agreed to build a factory in 2023 to supply the chain with chips and potato wedges. Some Vkusno & tochka restaurants had to take fries off the menu earlier this year when faced with a potato shortage.

