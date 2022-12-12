Ukraine needs extra gas and weapons: Zelenskyy to G7

Ukraine needs “about two billion cubic meters” of additional gas to get through the winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told G7 nations on Monday.

During a video conference he also urged the G7 to send more weapons to Ukraine, including “modern tanks” as well as “rocket artillery and more long-range missiles”.

“Unfortunately, Russia still has the advantage in artillery and missiles. This is a fact. These capabilities of the occupying army are the ones to fuel the Kremlin's arrogance,” Zelenskyy said.

“The terror against our power plants forced us to use more gas than expected. This is why we need additional support over this particular winter,” he stressed.

Zelenskyy proposed a special summit, which he called the Global Peace Formula Summit, “to determine how and when we can implement the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula,” which would secure Ukraine's security and territorial integrity.

He invited the G7 industrialized nations “as well as other conscientious countries” to “show your leadership”.

The Ukrainian leader also urged Russia “to take a concrete and meaningful step towards a diplomatic settlement”.

Zelenskyy called on “the occupier” Moscow to leave Ukrainian territory by Christmas.

“The one who brought the war upon us has to take it away.”

