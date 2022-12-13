Theme
A worker removes debris near a bed with an attached calendar inside a residential building heavily damaged in recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Horlivka (Gorlovka) in the Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on December 13, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Air raid alerts issued across Ukraine: Local officials

Reuters, Kyiv
Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine on Tuesday, local officials said, after warnings by the country's leaders that Russia could launch a new wave of missile and drone strikes.

Russia has carried out several waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing power outages across the country.

Several minutes after the first air raid alerts were issued on Tuesday, there had been no reports of missiles being fired at Ukraine.

Ukrainian media said the alerts may have been triggered by MiG fighter jets that took off from Ryazan, near Russia’s border with Ukraine, and flew towards Belarus.

Read more: Russia says Ukraine must accept ‘realities’ for there to be peace

