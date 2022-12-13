Five Chinese nationals wounded in Kabul hotel attack, China foreign ministry says

Five Chinese nationals were wounded in an attack on a hotel in central Kabul on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.



The attack, claimed by ISIS, prompted China to lodge representations with Afghanistan’s Taliban-run administration, Wang told a regular news briefing.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“China demands the Afghan side spare no efforts in searching for and rescuing Chinese individuals, and at the same time open a comprehensive investigation, severely punish the attackers, and earnestly strengthen the protection of Chinese citizens and organizations in Afghanistan,” Wang said.



Wang added that in light of the security situation in Afghanistan, the foreign ministry once again recommended Chinese citizens and organizations to leave the country as soon as possible.

Read more:

Loud blast, gunshots heard near China guest house in Afghanistan’s Kabul

Three attackers killed in Kabul hotel shooting, two foreigners injured: Taliban

Afghan Taliban carry out first public execution since takeover