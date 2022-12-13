France’s Macron says Paris conference to help Ukraine people ‘get through winter’
French President Emmanuel Macron said that an international aid conference in Paris on Tuesday was intended to help “the Ukrainian people to get through this winter.”
He said the focus was on providing short-term assistance given Russia’s attempts to “sow terror” in Ukraine by “cowardly” bombing the country’s civilian infrastructure.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Very concretely, these are commitments to deliver generators, help repair infrastructure, deliver LEDs (light-emitting diodes) for lighting,” he said.
Macron emphasized “it’s going to be very practical”, adding this was “at the request of President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy” who is addressing the conference by video link.
“Russia is reacting cowardly by bombing with a clear objective... to sow terror among the population,” the French president said.
He said that while these acts “constitute war crimes,” the “immediate urgency” was to “support the capacity of the Ukrainian people to resist.”
Read more:
Russia, Ukraine say situation difficult in Donetsk, both claim battlefield successes
US sends first shipment of power gear to help Ukraine
Zelenskyy’s talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine
-
Russia, Ukraine say situation difficult in Donetsk, both claim battlefield successesRussia and Ukraine said on Tuesday that the situation on the battlefield in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk was difficult and claimed ... World News
-
Ukraine needs extra gas and weapons: Zelenskyy to G7Ukraine needs “about two billion cubic meters” of additional gas to get through the winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told G7 nations on ... World News
-
US sends first shipment of power gear to help UkraineThe United States has shipped the first part of its power equipment aid to Ukraine, US officials said on Monday, as Washington works to support the ... World News