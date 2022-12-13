German police target climate activists in raids

German investigators on Tuesday raided the homes of several climate activists belonging to the group “Last Generation,” accusing them of backing a “criminal association.”

Eleven sites were targeted in the searches across the country, the prosecutor of Neuruppin district, in Brandenburg state, told AFP.

The investigation concerns the activists’ protest in April when they turned off fuel supplies to oil pipelines affecting sites including the PCK oil refinery in the town of Schwedt.

The climate group’s spokeswoman Carla Hinrichs confirmed the raids on Twitter, saying that her apartment was searched on Tuesday.

She added that it was “frightening when police go through your closet.”

But she also defiantly added: “Do you think we’re going to stop now?”

Electronic devices like laptops and mobile phones as well as placards were seized in the raids, which took place around 6 am (0500 GMT), the group said.

Activists from the group have in recent weeks blockaded motorways, major city roads and airports as well as glued themselves to famous paintings in museums to seek urgent action on the climate catastrophe.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has criticized them, saying in November that action such as the blockade of Berlin airport was “not only incomprehensible, but also highly dangerous.”

He added that he “didn’t understand how it helps the climate to smear works of art.”

“Those involved should consider activities other than those that are accepted by almost no one in Germany.”

