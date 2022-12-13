Theme
Pandemic prevention workers in protective suits cross a street as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing, December 9, 2022. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Number of COVID-19 cases in Beijing rapidly rising: Chinese state media

Reuters, Beijing
Published: Updated:
Fifty people are currently in a serious or critical condition in hospital with COVID-19 in China’s capital Beijing, state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the capital city is rapidly rising, but mostly with asymptomatic or mild symptoms, Xinhua said.

