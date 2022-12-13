Number of COVID-19 cases in Beijing rapidly rising: Chinese state media
Fifty people are currently in a serious or critical condition in hospital with COVID-19 in China’s capital Beijing, state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the capital city is rapidly rising, but mostly with asymptomatic or mild symptoms, Xinhua said.
