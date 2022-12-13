Russia’s Putin, China’s Xi to hold talks by year-end: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December, the Russian business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, told the newspaper that the date and the agenda of the meeting are already known, but an official announcement will come later.
The newspaper, citing an unnamed source close to the Russian presidential administration said that it is unlikely that the meeting will be face-to-face.
“Details are being worked out,” the source told Vedomosti.
Russia has moved closer to China since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February.
Read more:
Russia’s Kremlin says Putin will not hold annual year-end press conference
Russia’s McDonald’s alternative replacing Big Mac with ‘Big Hit’
Freed Russian arms dealer Bout joins pro-Kremlin ultranationalist party
-
Russia’s Putin, N. Korea’s Kim congratulate China’s Xi Jinping on securing third termRussian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday on securing an unprecedented third term as leader, and said he ... World News
-
Putin signs law formally annexing four Ukrainian regionsPresident Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15 percent of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a ... World News
-
Putin, Xi set to meet in UzbekistanRussian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan early on Thursday afternoon, a schedule distributed by the ... World News