Russia says Ukraine must accept ‘realities’ for there to be peace

Russia on Tuesday dismissed a reported three-step peace proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying Kyiv needed to accept new “realities.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said progress would not be possible without taking into account these realities, including Russia’s capture of territories from Ukraine.

He was responding to a request by Zelenskyy to leaders from Group of Seven powers on Monday for more military equipment, support for financial and energy stability, and backing for a peace solution that would start with Russia withdrawing troops from Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly said it is willing to hold peace talks but that it does not see Ukraine and the West, which is supplying Kyiv with weapons, as ready to do so. Ukraine says Russia must halt its attacks and withdraw from all territory it has occupied.

