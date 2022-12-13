Theme
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 10, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (Reuters)

S.Korea, US, Japan to coordinate sanctions on N.Korea: Envoy

South Korea, Japan and the United States will coordinate sanctions and close gaps in the international sanctions regime against North Korea, Seoul's envoy for North Korea said on Tuesday.

Kim Gunn, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, said at a meeting with his US and Japanese counterparts that North Korea was becoming more aggressive and blatant in its nuclear threat.

