S.Korea, US, Japan to coordinate sanctions on N.Korea: Envoy

South Korea, Japan and the United States will coordinate sanctions and close gaps in the international sanctions regime against North Korea, Seoul's envoy for North Korea said on Tuesday.

Kim Gunn, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, said at a meeting with his US and Japanese counterparts that North Korea was becoming more aggressive and blatant in its nuclear threat.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia ramping up production of ‘most powerful’ new-generation weapons: Medvedev

Missile failures slow down US chase of China, Russia in hypersonic systems

New Russian missile to carry several hypersonic weapons: Officer