US researchers announce major nuclear fusion breakthrough
US researchers announced a historic nuclear fusion breakthrough on Tuesday that could pave the way for alternative clean energy sources.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) said an experiment it conducted this month “produced more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to drive it.”
The US Department of Energy described the achievement of fusion ignition as a “major scientific breakthrough” that will lead to “advancements in national defense and the future of clean power.”
LLNL director Dr. Kim Budil described it as “is one of the most significant scientific challenges ever tackled by humanity.”
Scientists have been working for decades to develop nuclear fusion -- touted by its supporters as a clean, abundant and safe source of energy that could eventually allow humanity to break its dependence on the fossil fuels driving a global climate crisis.
Read more:
Nuclear share in energy generation falls to lowest in four decades: Report
Top Russian official warns of possible nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia
Iran starts construction on $2 billion new nuclear power plant
-
Nuclear share in energy generation falls to lowest in four decades: ReportThe share of nuclear power in global gross electricity generation fell below 10 percent last year to the lowest in around four decades, an industry ... Energy
-
Top Russian official warns of possible nuclear accident at ZaporizhzhiaThe head of Russia’s state-run atomic energy agency, Rosatom, warned on Monday there was a risk of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear ... World News
-
Iran starts construction on $2 billion new nuclear power plantIran has begun the construction of a new nuclear plant in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, the country’s atomic energy agency said ... Middle East