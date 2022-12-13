Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Technicians use a service system lift to access the target chamber interior for inspection and maintenance at the National Ignition Facility (NIF), a laser-based inertial confinement fusion research device, at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory federal research facility in Livermore, California, United States in 2008. (Reuters)
Technicians use a service system lift to access the target chamber interior for inspection and maintenance at the National Ignition Facility (NIF), a laser-based inertial confinement fusion research device, at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory federal research facility in Livermore, California, United States in 2008. (Reuters)

US researchers announce major nuclear fusion breakthrough

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US researchers announced a historic nuclear fusion breakthrough on Tuesday that could pave the way for alternative clean energy sources.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) said an experiment it conducted this month “produced more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to drive it.”

The US Department of Energy described the achievement of fusion ignition as a “major scientific breakthrough” that will lead to “advancements in national defense and the future of clean power.”

LLNL director Dr. Kim Budil described it as “is one of the most significant scientific challenges ever tackled by humanity.”

Scientists have been working for decades to develop nuclear fusion -- touted by its supporters as a clean, abundant and safe source of energy that could eventually allow humanity to break its dependence on the fossil fuels driving a global climate crisis.

Read more:

Nuclear share in energy generation falls to lowest in four decades: Report

Top Russian official warns of possible nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia

Iran starts construction on $2 billion new nuclear power plant

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size