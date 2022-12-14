Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) pose for a picture after a swap, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in an unknown location, Ukraine, in this handout picture released December 6, 2022. (Reuters)
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) pose for a picture after a swap, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in an unknown location, Ukraine, in this handout picture released December 6, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

American released in transfer between Ukraine, Russians: White House

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A US citizen has been released as part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, where the war is not likely to wind down before year’s end, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Kirby would not release additional details, citing privacy concerns. The head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, earlier identified the American as Suedi Murekezi.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Asked about prospects for negotiating an end to the war with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kirby said violent fighting continued.

“Just given what we’re seeing in the air and on the ground in Ukraine, it’s difficult to conclude that this war will be over by year’s end,” Kirby told reporters at a briefing.

“So there is active fighting going on right now. We would expect that that will continue for some time going forward.”

Without mentioning Putin or negotiations, Kirby warned against getting lulled into a belief that the harsh winter weather would curtail war maneuvers in the air or on the ground.

“While that is true, we have no expectation that the fighting will stop in the winter months to come,” he said.

Read more: US frees Russian ‘merchant of death’ in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size