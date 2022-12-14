Blasts hit city center, emergency services dispatched: Kyiv mayor
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that blasts hit the city’s central Shevchenkivskyi district early on Wednesday.
“Emergency services dispatched,” Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. “Details later.”
