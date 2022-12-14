China removes six officials involved in the Manchester consulate incident, UK says
China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said.
Cleverly welcomed the removal of the officials, including the Consul General in Manchester, after he had raised British
concern over the incident with Chinese diplomats.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who was beaten by several men after being dragged inside the grounds of the consulate in Manchester, northwest England, during a demonstration against President Xi Jinping.
Cleverly had previously said the incident was unacceptable, and summoned a senior Chinese diplomat to raise Britain’s concern in October.
On Wednesday Cleverly told broadcasters that police had requested six Chinese officials waive diplomatic immunity so
they could be questioned and the embassy had been informed.
"We set a deadline which expired today, making it clear that we expected them to take action. In response to our request, the Chinese government have now removed from the UK those officials, including the Consul General himself," Cleverly said.
"This demonstrates that our adherence to the rule of law, the seriousness with which we take (this) instance, has had an
effect... it is right that the Chinese government have now removed these officials from the UK."
The October protest took place on the first day of the twice-a-decade congress of China’s ruling Communist Party in Beijing at which Xi won a third leadership term.
Read more:
China accuses demonstrators of ‘illegally entering’ consulate in UK’s Manchester
UK police investigate beating of protester on China consulate grounds in Manchester
UK restricts China-made CCTV cameras in government buildings over security fears
-
UK lawmakers Taiwan visit is ‘gross interference’ in China’s affairs: EmbassyChina on Thursday accused a committee of British lawmakers visiting Taiwan of “gross interference” in China’s internal affairs and threatened a ... World News
-
UK restricts China-made CCTV cameras in government buildings over security fearsBritain on Thursday instructed government departments to stop installing security cameras made by companies subject to Chinese security laws, ... World News
-
UK’s Rishi Sunak, China’s Xi cancel G20 meeting due to ‘scheduling issues’: ReportA planned G20 meeting between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Xi Jinping of China has been cancelled due to “scheduling issues,” a ... World News
-
UK PM Sunak heads to G20 with veiled attack on ChinaBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak headed to his debut G20 summit Sunday urging world powers to unite against exploitation of the global economy by ... World News
-
Biden, Britain’s Sunak agree to support Ukraine, stand up to China: White HouseUS President Joe Biden and Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed in talks Tuesday to work together to support Ukraine and stand up to China, ... World News
-
China accuses demonstrators of ‘illegally entering’ consulate in UK’s ManchesterChina on Tuesday accused demonstrators of “illegally entering” Beijing’s consulate in the British city of Manchester, after footage of a Hong Kong pro ... World News
-
UK says it’s taking ‘decisive steps’ against China recruitment of ex-air force pilotsThe UK government said on Tuesday it was taking “decisive steps” against a Chinese recruitment effort to bring in former and serving British air force ... World News
-
UK police investigate beating of protester on China consulate grounds in ManchesterPolice in the British city of Manchester are investigating an incident involving a protester who appeared to have been pulled inside the grounds of ... World News