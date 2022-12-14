Theme
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's morality police, in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Iran protests

Italy foreign minister to summon Iran ambassador over crackdown

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Italy's foreign minister said on Wednesday he would summon the new Iranian ambassador to condemn “in the strongest terms” the ongoing violation of fundamental rights and freedoms in Iran.

“I want to summon the Iranian ambassador-designate as soon as he has presented his credentials to the head of state,” Antonio Tajani told parliament.

The Islamic Republic on Monday hanged a man in public who state media said had been convicted of killing two members of the security forces, the second execution in less than a week of people involved in protests against Iran's ruling theocracy.

Nationwide unrest erupted three months ago after the death while in detention of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code laws.

Tehran has accused Western intelligence services of fomenting the protests and seeking to instigate civil war in Iran.

