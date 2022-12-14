Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raabwalks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)

Probe into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider five further complaints

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The scope of an investigation into the alleged bullying behavior of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include five further formal complaints, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The complaints from Raab’s previous time at the Ministry of Justice, the spokesperson said. There are eight complaints
against Raab in total, with three other complaints made about his time at the justice, foreign, and Brexit ministries.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to include five further formal complaints relating to conduct at the Ministry of Justice as part of the ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Read more: UK deputy PM Raab asks for independent probe into charges about his behavior

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size