USA vs China stock photo Cracked brick wall painted with an American flag on the left and a Chinese flag on the right.
US and China flags. (Stock illustration)

China blasts ‘bullying’ US for flexing economic might on trade

China unleashed its harshest public critique to date of President Joe Biden’s trade policies, saying the US administration has become a “destroyer of the multilateral trading system.

“Clearly, the United States is a ‘unilateralist and bullying hegemonist,’ said Li Chenggang, China’s ambassador to the World Trade Organization, in prepared remarks Wednesday in Geneva.

In his comments, delivered during the quadrennial WTO review of America’s trade policies, Li said Biden’s policies are reminiscent of his predecessor’s “America First approach to international commerce.

Washington “has put its own interests above the global common interests, bullying other members to obey by leveraging its economic and technological power, he said.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, offered no apologies for a more assertive approach and said it’s adapting its trade policies to confront a “new, more challenging era. US Ambassador Maria Pagan said America will always determine what’s in its own national security interests — not the WTO.

“We will not apologize for this, Pagan said in prepared remarks obtained by Bloomberg News. “This is a fundamental attribute of sovereignty.

“We now find ourselves in far different circumstances that require careful examination of some long-held assumptions, Pagan said.

The diplomatic finger-pointing comes as the US alleges China has exploited so-called grey areas in the WTO’s rule book to massively subsidize its domestic industries via programs like Made in China 2025. China alleges — and the WTO has verified — that the US betrayed its international obligations when it unilaterally imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese exports.

