General view of signage outside the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester, Britain, on October 17, 2022. (Reuters)
General view of signage outside the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester, Britain, on October 17, 2022. (Reuters)

China says ‘strong’ counter-measures will be taken over Manchester incident

Reuters, Beijing
Published: Updated:
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that “strong and forceful counter-measures” will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October.

British police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who was beaten by several men after being dragged inside the grounds of the consulate during a demonstration against President Xi Jinping.

Police had also wanted to question six officials at the consulate including the consul general, but China had since removed them from Britain.

“We urge the UK to ... stop political manipulation and ensure the normal functioning of our consulate-general in the UK,” Wang Wenbin, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular media briefing.

