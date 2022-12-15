Russian Foreign Ministry says all Western weapons in Ukraine are legitimate targets
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that all weapons supplied to Ukraine by the West are legitimate targets for Russia, and that they would be either destroyed or seized.
