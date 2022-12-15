Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Solar powered houses are pictured in Ota, 80km northwest of Tokyo October 28, 2008. Ota is testimony to the allure of renewable energy to the energy conscious in resource-poor Japan, but also its high cost to the debt-saddled nation. Picture taken October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao(JAPAN)
Solar powered houses are pictured in Ota, 80km northwest of Tokyo October 28, 2008. Ota is testimony to the allure of renewable energy to the energy conscious in resource-poor Japan, but also its high cost to the debt-saddled nation. (File photo: Reuters)

Tokyo enforces solar panels for new homes built after 2025

Reuters, Tokyo
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

All new houses in Tokyo built by large-scale homebuilders after April 2025 must install solar power panels to cut household carbon emissions, according to a new regulation passed by the Japanese capital’s local assembly on Thursday.

The mandate, the first of its kind for a Japanese municipality, requires about 50 major builders to equip homes of up to 2,000 square meters (21,500 square feet) with renewable energy power sources, mainly solar panels.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike noted last week that just 4 percent of buildings where solar panels could be installed in the city have them now. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government aims to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared with 2000 levels.

Japan, the world’s fifth-largest carbon emitter, has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 but faces difficulty as it has relied heavily on coal-burning thermal power after most of its nuclear reactors were in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

“In addition to the existing global climate crisis, we face an energy crisis with a prolonged Russia-Ukraine war,” Risako Narikiyo, a member of Koike’s regional party Tomin First no Kai, said at the assembly on Thursday. “There is no time to waste.”

Read more:

US solar installations to fall 23 pct this year due to China goods ban: Report

Energy crisis fuels renewables boom, raising hopes to meet climate targets: IEA

Saudi’s PIF-owned Badeel, ACWA Power to develop MENA’s largest solar energy plant

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size