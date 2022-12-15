Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
British Royal Marine Commandos man an observation post during combat action in eastern Afghanistan April 17, 2002. Britain's Royal Marines joined the search for Taliban and al-Qaeda fugitives in eastern Afghanistan, officials announced Tuesday, marking the combat debut for an elite force trained to operate in small units in mountains that rise above 10,000 feet. (Reuters)
British Royal Marine Commandos man an observation post during combat action in eastern Afghanistan April 17, 2002. (Reuters)

UK to hold inquiry into allegations special forces killed Afghan civilians

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Britain’s defense ministry announced on Thursday an inquiry into allegations that its special forces carried out dozens of extrajudicial killings during night raids in Afghanistan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The announcement follows a report by BBC television’s Panorama program in July that alleged soldiers from the elite Special Air Service (SAS) had killed 54 people in suspicious circumstances.

In a statement, the Ministry of defense (MoD) said it had “established an independent statutory inquiry to investigate and report on allegations of wrongdoing by British armed forces in relation to their conduction of deliberate detention operations in Afghanistan.”

“The inquiry will investigate alleged activity during the period mid-2010 to mid-2013,” it said.

The inquiry, which will be led by senior judge Lord Justice Haddon-Cave, would also look at the adequacy of the response to the allegations, the MoD said.

Junior defense minister Andrew Murrison told parliament the decision had been informed by two cases, currently the subject of judicial reviews in Britain, brought by families who allege their relatives where killed by the SAS in 2011 and 2012 and that the circumstances were not properly investigated.

“The UK’s armed forces rightly hold themselves to the highest possible operational standards,” Murrison said.

“Operations must be conducted within the clear boundaries of the law and credible allegations against our forces must always be investigated thoroughly.”

British military police have previously conducted several inquiries into allegations of misconduct by forces in Afghanistan, including those made against the SAS, but the MoD has said that none found enough evidence for prosecutions.

Read more:

Loud blast, gunshots heard near China guest house in Afghanistan’s Kabul

Taliban confirm first floggings in Afghanistan since supreme leader’s edict

Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign’ ISIS member for Pakistan embassy attack in Kabul

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size