Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This file photo taken on December 21, 2015 shows a mural of French chef Paul Bocuse painted on the side of a building in Lyon, eastern France. (AFP)
A mural painted on the side of a building in Lyon, eastern France. (AFP)

10 killed in fire near Lyon's France

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Five children were among 10 people killed overnight when a fire broke out in a seven-storey apartment building in a suburb of the eastern French city of Lyon, the local government said Friday.

The cause of the fire was still unclear, authorities said, adding that the blaze erupted a little after 3:00 am (0200 GMT) in Vaulx-en-Velin. Fourteen others were injured, one of whom was in serious condition.

Two firefighters suffered light injuries while battling the blaze, which broke out on the ground floor of the building and spread upwards, they said.

Nearly 170 firefighters had been deployed at the building in the northern suburb.

Read more:

France into final with 2-0 win as Morocco goes down fighting

Croatia’s semi-final loss fails to overshadow its glittering FIFA World Cup run

Serial rape suspect arrested in France at outskirts of Paris: Legal source

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size