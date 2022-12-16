Theme
Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, US, May 2, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
EU warns Musk of ‘sanctions’ after Twitter suspensions

AFP, Brussels
Published: Updated:
The EU on Friday warned Elon Musk that Twitter could be subject to sanctions under a future media law after the “worrying” suspension of several journalists from the messaging platform.

“News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our Media Freedom Act,” EU commissioner Vera Jourova posted on Twitter.

“Elon Musk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon.”

