Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A general view of the Kremlin, St. Basil's Cathedral and Zaryadye Park in Moscow, Russia December 5, 2022. (Reuters)
A general view of the Kremlin, St. Basil's Cathedral and Zaryadye Park in Moscow, Russia December 5, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia will draw up response to latest EU sanctions: Kremlin

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Kremlin said on Friday it would study the latest package of European Union sanctions against Russia and then formulate its response.

EU leaders agreed on Thursday to provide €18 billion euros ($19 billion) in financing to Ukraine next year and hit Moscow with a ninth package of sanctions. The measures designate nearly 200 more people and bar investment in Russia's mining industry, among other steps.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would study the list before responding.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukrainian shelling kills eight in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine: Official

Four ‘critical’ after crush concert venue in London

Russia launches new missile attacks on Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size