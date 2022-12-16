Theme
Police and investigators inspect a crater at a site of an industrial area destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine December 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian attack causes ‘colossal’ infrastructure damage in Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Mayor

Reuters, Kyiv
Russian missile strikes caused “colossal” damage to infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday and mainly affected the energy system, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

“There is colossal damage to infrastructure, primarily the energy system,” he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

“I ask you to be patient with what is happening now. I know that in your houses there is no light, no heating, no water supply.”

