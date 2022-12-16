Russian culture center head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt
The head of a Russian cultural center in the Central African Republic was taken to hospital in the capital Bangui on Friday after an assassination attempt, the Russian embassy said.
A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy said Dmitry Syty, head of the “Russian House” culture center, had opened a mail bomb addressed to him on Friday morning.
The package from an anonymous sender exploded, injuring him seriously.
The embassy said it had tightened its own security measures following the attack, TASS reported.
