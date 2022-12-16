US State Department opens new ‘China House’ office to address threats

The US opened a new office at the State Department on Friday, saying it aims to help deliver on elements of the Biden administration’s approach to China, one of the most significant military and economic threats to the United States.

The Office of China Coordination, also known as the China House, was launched in the presence of Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“China House will ensure the US government is able to responsibly manage our competition with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and advance our vision for an open, inclusive international system,” the State Department said.

China currently poses the “most complex and consequential geopolitical challenge we face,” the State Department said.

In this year’s annual report on China’s military, the Pentagon warned that Beijing is on track to have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035.

The report also warned that a global Chinese military logistics network could disrupt US military operations as Beijing’s global military objectives evolve.

The China House will bring together a group of China experts from within the State Department “and beyond it.”

“Improved coordination means nimbler and more consistent policy from the State Department,” the State Department said on Friday.

