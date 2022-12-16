Ukraine says Russia has enough missiles for several more massive strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said Russia still had enough missiles for several more massive strikes like the one it launched earlier in the day against Ukraine’s electricity generation system.

“Whatever the rocket worshipers from Moscow are counting on, it still won’t change the balance of power in this war,” he said in a video address.

