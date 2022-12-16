Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends the conference in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Paris via videolink, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 13, 2022. (Reuters)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends the conference in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Paris via video link, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 13, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says Russia has enough missiles for several more massive strikes

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said Russia still had enough missiles for several more massive strikes like the one it launched earlier in the day against Ukraine’s electricity generation system.

“Whatever the rocket worshipers from Moscow are counting on, it still won’t change the balance of power in this war,” he said in a video address.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia fires scores of missiles in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size