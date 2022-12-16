Theme
This handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, shows the combat work of servicemen of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops (RCBZ) during an action at an unspecified location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian shelling kills eight in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine: Official

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Eight people were killed and 23 injured by Ukrainian shelling in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region of Ukraine, the Russian-installed administrator of the region said on Friday.

The shelling hit the village of Lantrativka, a small settlement close to the border with Russia, Leonid Pasechnik said in a post on his Telegram channel.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

Pasechnik called the attack “barbaric” and said Ukraine was targeting residential neighbourhoods, schools and shopping districts in an attempt to “kill as many people as possible”.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Russian-backed Luhansk officials at the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination - a ceasefire monitoring body set up to help manage the conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces after 2014 - said Ukraine had fired three US-made HIMARS rockets at Lantrativka at 4:10 a.m. (0210 GMT) on Friday.

The head of the “people’s militia” in Luhansk also reported on his Telegram channel that one civilian had been killed by Ukrainian shelling in the town of Svatove on Friday morning.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
