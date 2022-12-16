Western powers demand S. Sudan leaders act on deadly violence

The United States and other Western powers said Friday that South Sudan’s leaders bore responsibility for deadly clashes that have caused thousands to flee and urged them to bring the violence to an end.

At least 166 civilians have died and many have sought shelter in swamps, in four months of clashes between rival militias in the far north of the impoverished country, according to the United Nations.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It is clear that South Sudan’s transitional leaders bear a share of the responsibility for the escalation of this violence, and primary responsibility for ending it,” said a joint statement by the United States, Britain and Norway -- the so-called Troika on relations with the two Sudans -- as well as the European Union.

“The Troika and EU urgently call on South Sudan’s transitional leaders to act now to end the violence and protect civilians,” it said.

The statement estimated that 50,000 people have been displaced in Upper Nile and Jonglei and voiced outrage at “horrifying” sexual violence and violence against children.

The United States helped spearhead diplomacy for the 2011 independence of majority-Christian South Sudan following two decades of war with Sudan’s majority-Muslim and Arab government in Khartoum.

The new country quickly descended into civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people, with the United States growing exasperated with President Salva Kiir and his rival-turned-deputy Riek Machar.

The two reached a peace deal in 2018 but the United States accuses the duo of clinging onto power, with the leaders in August extending the “transitional” government for two more years.

The United States in July severed support for the peace process, while still committing about $1 billion a year in humanitarian aid for one of the world’s poorest countries.

Read more: IMF, South Sudan reaches agreement for emergency funds of $112.7 mln