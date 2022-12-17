Air raid alert announced across Ukraine: Officials

Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, on Saturday, local officials said, a day after Russia carried out a massive missile strike on critical infrastructure.

“Please go to the shelters!” Kyiv city’s military administration said on Telegram.

