People shelter inside a metro station during massive Russian missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine December 16, 2022. REUTERS/Pavlo Podufalov
People shelter inside a metro station during massive Russian missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine December 16, 2022. (Reuters)

Air raid alert announced across Ukraine: Officials

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, on Saturday, local officials said, a day after Russia carried out a massive missile strike on critical infrastructure.

“Please go to the shelters!” Kyiv city’s military administration said on Telegram.

