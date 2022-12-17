Toddler’s body pulled from rubble of strike on Ukrainian city: Governor
Rescuers recovered the body of a one-year-old boy from the rubble of a Russian strike on a residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the regional governor said on Saturday.
“It is difficult to write about something like this,” Valentyn Reznichenko said on the Telegram messaging app of the Friday morning attack, which he said killed four people in total.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The strike coincided with a wave of missile attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure that officials in Kyiv said was one of the largest since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the officials’ comments.
Read more:
Russia fires scores of missiles in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine
-
Russia fires scores of missiles in one of its biggest attacks on UkraineRussia fired more than 70 missiles during Friday’s morning rush hour in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, forcing ... World News
-
Ukraine says Russia has enough missiles for several more massive strikesUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said Russia still had enough missiles for several more massive strikes like the one it launched ... World News
-
Putin holds extensive meetings with top military brass to discuss Ukraine strategyPresident Vladimir Putin has held extensive meetings with the military top brass overseeing Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, where Moscow has stepped up ... World News