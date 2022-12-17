Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Rescuers work at the site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine December 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Rescuers work at the site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine December 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Toddler’s body pulled from rubble of strike on Ukrainian city: Governor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Rescuers recovered the body of a one-year-old boy from the rubble of a Russian strike on a residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the regional governor said on Saturday.

“It is difficult to write about something like this,” Valentyn Reznichenko said on the Telegram messaging app of the Friday morning attack, which he said killed four people in total.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The strike coincided with a wave of missile attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure that officials in Kyiv said was one of the largest since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the officials’ comments.

Read more:

Russia fires scores of missiles in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size