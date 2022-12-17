Ukrainian shells kill three in Russian-controlled village: Authorities

Ukrainian rockets have killed three civilians in the Russian-controlled town of Shchastia in Ukraine’s Luhansk province, according to Russian-appointed regional authorities.

In a posting on Telegram, Russian-backed Luhansk officials at what they call the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination said US-made HIMARS rockets had killed three people, wounded five more, and destroyed four houses.

Reuters was not able to verify the battlefield account.

Separately on Saturday, a 36-year-old man was killed inside his car after Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the regional governor said.



Yaroslav Yanushevych wrote on his Telegram channel that Russian troops had struck a western district of the city with artillery and multiple rocket launchers, also injuring a 70-year-old woman.



Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian occupation on November 11 but officials say Kremlin forces have continued shelling it from positions on the other side of the Dnipro River.



The governor of another Ukrainian region said earlier on Saturday that rescue workers had recovered the body of a one-year-old boy from the rubble of Russian strike on a residential building Friday morning.



