Majority of Japanese oppose raising taxes to fund military expansion: Agency
The majority of Japanese people do not support raising taxes to fund military expansion, Kyodo reported on Sunday, citing a survey the news agency conducted after the government announced Japan’s biggest military build-up since World War Two.
Japan on Friday announced a $320 billion military spending plan to buy missiles capable of striking China and to ready the country for any sustained conflict, as missile tests by nearby North Korea, China’s claim over Taiwan and the invasion of Ukraine by Japan’s western neighbor Russia stoke fear of war.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this month said his government would not hike taxes for the next fiscal year beginning April 1 but would raise them in stages toward fiscal 2027 to secure funding to boost the defense budget.
He said Japan was at a “turning point in history” and that military expansion through cost-cutting and tax hikes was “my answer to the various security challenges that we face.”
Almost 65 percent of respondents in Kyodo’s survey opposed raising taxes for military spending, while 87 percent said Kishida’s explanation of the need to raise tax was insufficient.
The survey also showed support for Kishida’s administration was unchanged from a month earlier at 33.1 percent, the worst since it was launched in October last year.
The government’s five-year tax plan, once unthinkable in pacifist Japan, would make the country the world’s third-biggest military spender after the United States and China, based on current budgets.
Read more:
Japan unveils biggest military build-up since World War Two
S.Korea, US, Japan to coordinate sanctions on N.Korea: Envoy
US forces launch space unit in S. Korea amid North’s evolving threats
-
Taiwan pledges deeper security cooperation with Japan as senior lawmaker visitsTaiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen pledged on Saturday to deepen security cooperation with Japan to ensure freedom in the Indo-Pacific, during a meeting ... World News
-
Japan, UK and Italy unveil plan to develop jet fighter by 2035Japan, the UK and Italy will work together on an effort to develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2035, the three countries’ leaders said in a joint ... World News
-
US to increase military presence in Australia, invite Japan over China threatThe United States will increase the rotational presence of air, land and sea forces in Australia, including bomber aircraft and fighter jets, US ... World News