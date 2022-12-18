Pope Francis reveals he signed resignation letter a decade ago should his health fail
Pope Francis revealed for the first time in an interview Sunday that he had signed a resignation letter nearly a decade ago should poor health prevent him from carrying out his duties.
Francis – who turned 86 on Saturday – has said in the past that he would step down from the papacy should health problems keep him from his duties.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In Spanish newspaper ABC, the pontiff said he signed his resignation letter and handed it over to the Vatican’s secretary of state, Tarcisio Bertone, before that cardinal’s retirement in 2013.
“I signed the resignation and I told him, ‘In case of medical impediment or whatever, here’s my resignation. You have it’,” the pope said.
Asked by the interviewer whether he wanted that fact to be known, Francis replied: “That’s why I’m telling you.”
He added that he didn’t know what Bertone subsequently did with the letter.
Francis has been limited in his ability to walk by an inoperable knee condition which has forced him to rely on a wheelchair in recent months.
The pope has had to cancel or curtail activities several times over the past year because of pain and in an interview in July he acknowledged that he needed to slow down.
“I think that at my age and with this limitation, I have to save myself a little bit to be able to serve the Church. Or, alternatively, to think about the possibility of stepping aside,” he said.
Francis’s predecessor, Benedict XVI, quit over failing health in 2013. He now lives quietly in Vatican City.
Read more:
Pope Francis says church fighting child abuse ‘as best we can’
Pope Francis compares Russia’s war in Ukraine to 1930s famine inflicted by Stalin
Russia blasts Pope Francis over ‘cruel’ Russian minorities jab
-
Vatican says China violated pact on bishops, expresses regretThe Vatican on Saturday accused Chinese authorities of violating a bilateral pact on the appointment of bishops by installing one in a diocese not ... World News
-
France’s Macron meets Pope Francis, discusses Ukraine with Vatican officialsFrench President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis held talks on Monday, with the crisis in Ukraine and prospects for peace there expected to have been ... World News
-
Vatican to start monthly newspaper by and with the poorThe Vatican newspaper is starting a new monthly edition dedicated to the poor and people on the margins, aimed at not only telling their stories but ... World News