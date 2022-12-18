Theme
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, visit the Joint Headquarters of the Russian armed forces involved in military operations in Ukraine, in an unknown location in Russia, in this picture released on December 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s defense minister Shoigu ‘inspects’ troops involved in Ukraine ops: Ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the country’s troops involved in Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, the defense ministry said on Sunday.

“The head of the Russian military flew around the areas of deployment of troops and checked the advanced positions of Russian units in the zone of the special military operation,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Moscow calls its invasion in Ukraine a “special military operation” to “demilitarize” and “denazify” its neighbor. Kyiv and its allies call it an unprovoked act of conquest.

The ministry said in the statement that Shoigu spoke with troops “on the frontline” and at a “command post.” However, it was not immediately clear when the visit took place or if Shoigu had visited Ukraine itself.

A short video posted with the statement showed Shoigu in a military helicopter and a couple of aerial shots of empty swaths
of land.

The announcement comes a day after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the country’s top brass, including Shoigu, seeking proposals on how they think Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine should proceed

The conflict, Europe’s deadliest since World War Two, has killed thousands, displaced millions, and turned cities to rubble.

