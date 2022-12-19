London judges rule UK Rwanda asylum seeker policy is lawful

The UK government’s flagship immigration policy plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful, London judges ruled.

The plan, which involves flying asylum seekers arriving in Britain some 4,000 miles (6,437.4 kilometers) to the African nation to be processed according to Rwandan laws, spurred several legal challenges from human rights campaigners. The government has consistently backed the plan announced in April and has accused lawyers representing asylum seekers of “abetting criminal gangs.”

“The court has concluded that, it is lawful for the government to make arrangements for relocating asylum seekers to Rwanda for their asylum claims to be determined in Rwanda rather than in the UK,” the judges said in a summary of the decision on Monday.

The plan is consistent with the refugee conventions and other obligations of the government under country’s human rights law.

However, the judges said the Home Office must “consider properly each individual asylum claim” to assess whether there are reasons to not relocate someone to Rwanda.

They sent cases of eight asylum seekers back to the government for fresh consideration.

The ruling is a welcome boost for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government that’s fighting escalating industrial action across transport and health care as well as tackling record levels of inflation.

Sunak and Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, are trying to tackle a backlog in processing asylum seekers that’s swelled to more than 120,000 as officials struggled to keep up with the growing number of arrivals in small boats from France that the government blames on criminals.

The prime minister pledged to eliminate the backlog in processing claims by the end of next year.

